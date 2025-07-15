Residents get creative with colour at Stoke Care Home

By Emma Hird
Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
Resident at HC-One's Victoria Park Care Home painting
Resident at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home painting
Residents at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home in Stoke, Coventry, have been embracing their artistic side as part of a vibrant and therapeutic art class, where they chose and painted images that sparked fond memories and personal passions.

The session invited residents to select an image that resonated with them, from loyal dogs and iconic Spitfire planes to vibrant summer flowers. With brushes in hand and palettes full of colour, the care home was filled with creativity and conversation as residents painted their chosen scenes at their own pace.

This relaxed and engaging activity was designed to promote wellbeing, encourage reminiscence, and provide a space for self-expression. The experience was deeply personal for many.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home, Katie Hollis, commented:

Resident at HC-One's Victoria Park Care Home painting
Resident at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home painting

"These types of sessions are incredibly valuable for our residents. They offer a chance to socialise, focus the mind, and revisit meaningful memories. We now have a lovely gallery wall in the home showcasing everyone’s artwork – it’s a real conversation starter."

With summer now in full swing, Victoria Park Care Home is also highlighting the season as an ideal time for new residents to move in and become part of the community. The warmer weather brings a host of outdoor events, social opportunities, and garden activities, helping new residents feel welcome and engaged from day one.

This summer, HC-One homes across the area – including Victoria Park – are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for anyone who moves in before 31st August 2025. It’s the perfect opportunity for individuals or families considering care to experience the benefits of kind, person-centred support in a vibrant, inclusive setting.

To find out more about Victoria Park Care Home and other HC-One care homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes or contact HC-One’s friendly careline team via 0333 999 8699.

