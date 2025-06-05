Residents get cheesy on National Cheese Day!

What a fun way to celebrate one of the world's most loved foods, cheese! Residents, family, friends and staff at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton came together for National Cheese Day, and let’s just say, it was a gouda time all around!

This cheesy celebration was the perfect opportunity for enthusiastic cheese lover residents to explore a variety of flavours, textures, and aromas. From mild and creamy to sharp, spicy, and tangy, there was something for every palate. And let’s not forget the delicious chutneys and crunchy cheese biscuits that paired perfectly with their cheesy spread! It was a unanimous vote that the garlic and herb soft cheese along with the Mexicana spicy cheese was amongst the favourites.

One resident shared: "It was a lovely afternoon of trying new tasty cheeses; there was a great selection on offer, we really enjoyed the quiz too!"

To make the day even more enjoyable, the home paired their cheesy delights with a selection of wines and hosted a fun quiz by Brampton View own Resident Ambassador, Janet. The competitive spirit was noted as residents tackled the quiz questions, adding an extra layer of excitement to the afternoon!

Wine and a Quiz accompanied the cheese tasting afternoon

It was truly a day filled with laughter, delicious bites, and a whole lot of cheesy goodness. Here’s to more tasty celebrations like this in the future!

National celebrations and family-friendly events are just some of the ways that we ensure the residents at Brampton View Care home remain connected with their loved ones and the wider community.

