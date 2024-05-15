Residents enjoy and afternoon of chocolate to celebrate 200 years of Cadbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Collingtree Park care home in Northampton were treated to an afternoon of nostalgia and delicious memories when they were joined by Cadbury archivist Sarah Foden and Brand Manager Connor Gould for a talk from the nation’s favourite chocolate brand.

Since the opening of its first shop in Birmingham in 1824, Cadbury has delighted the nation with its confectionary and drinking chocolate. It has been with us throughout every day and seasonal moments, even popping out of our 99 ice cream cones on the beach. It’s the brand behind our favourite selection boxes, as well as the Cadbury Dairy Milk we unwind with on the sofa. Tastes we’ve known for generations – these have long been a part of Britain’s rich cultural history and the lives of Brits across generations.

Sarah and Connor walked the Barchester residents through the story of the brand’s great success from the very first shop to how Cadbury is celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2024. They shared photos from down the years, examples of old packaging and ad campaigns from the Cadbury archive in Bournville. The carefully selected archive material tells the story of an iconic British brand, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary that has been part of people’s lives through generations, in moments big and small. The brand’s rich history evoked all kinds of nostalgic memories for the residents who all have their own Cadbury memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Gould, Brand Manager at Cadbury, said: “It is so rewarding to take part in such a special event as this – we just loved entertaining all the residents this afternoon, especially when it got to the quiz – they all had their own special memories of the brand to share, which was so rewarding to hear. Thanks to everyone at Barchester who joined us. It was wonderful to be able to share our brand story with you all and to hear about what Cadbury means to you.”

Celebrating 200 Years of Cadbury Chocolate

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with amazing brands like Cadbury to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to share. Our residents had the best time remembering how they have enjoyed Cadbury throughout their lives, looking at all the old ad campaigns brought back so many memories.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.