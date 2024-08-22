Residents encouraged to share suggestions as work continues to further strengthen community relation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and community groups are being encouraged to share their concerns and suggestions around safety and inclusion as work continues to further strengthen community relations in West Northamptonshire.

The call comes from the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership (CSP), which brings together agencies including the police, council, fire and rescue service, NHS health partners and community and voluntary groups, and is progressing a programme of actions to further improve community cohesion.

Earlier this month more than 30 partners gathered to focus on how to further develop community cohesion work locally and are now calling upon communities to get involved and give their views too. They are asked to get in touch with concerns and suggestions about their community to help shape the plans by emailing [email protected].

This work is being reinforced by two new Community Cohesion Officers who will be out and about in communities providing on-the-ground support to residents.

CSP

The partnership is also working with a number of community forums aligned to various protected characteristics including disability, gender, sexuality, age, religion, faith and ethnicity. The forums provide a safe, accessible space to engage communities who are seldom heard and who may not ordinarily engage and gives them a platform to feedback on issues of concern and help improve the quality of life for the community they are representing. Find out more on the West Northants community forums webpage.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, said: "Recent events have truly highlighted the resilience of our local community.

“Through continued engagement and the strong efforts of the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership, we will keep working to protect and uplift every member of our community. We encourage all residents to participate, share their concerns, and help us build a safer, more cohesive West Northamptonshire for all."

The CSP’s progressing programme of work to improve community cohesion includes increasing neighbourhood engagement and addressing health inequalities.

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley from Northamptonshire Police said: “It is not lost on anyone just how difficult it has been for our communities during recent events, and we understand these experiences will have a lasting impact on many people.

“We continue to work with our partners and the community to both reassure and reinforce our promise that anyone involved in any kind of serious violence or found to be spreading hate and disinformation can expect the full force of the law and the consequences that brings.

“Northamptonshire Police is dedicated and resolute in our aim to make our communities safer. We want people to feel heard and supported so please tell us your concerns and share your ideas so we can work together to build a safer, stronger and more cohesive Northamptonshire.”

In the past 3 years, the partnership has supported hundreds of Ukrainian and Afghan families who have been welcomed into West Northants communities as part of the Homes for Ukraine and Afghan resettlement schemes. There are currently around 400 Ukrainians still living in West Northamptonshire and 32 Afghan households settled in and around Northampton, all being supported with integration, English language support, and access to employment and education.

The team also supports asylum seekers who have had claims determined to find homes and work, including integration and information sessions around UK laws and culture, the education and health systems, volunteering and road safety. Find out more about the partnership and their work on the CSP webpage.