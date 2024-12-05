Residents encouraged to help shape approach to tackling climate change

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders are being encouraged to share their views on a strategy to tackle climate change across West Northamptonshire.

The draft Climate Change Strategy outlines West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) approach to reducing locally produced greenhouse gases, improving air quality and placing people at the heart of the climate emergency response.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “Extreme downpours such as those seen recently across our region seem to be becoming more frequent.

"It is important that we put a strategy in place for reducing the impact of the climate challenge and we need the support and views of our residents, businesses, partners and stakeholders to do so. I would encourage people to get involved in shaping the final document so that we can focus on reducing our carbon footprint and creating a vibrant, healthy environment for our communities.”

Addressing key challenges such as energy, buildings, transport, waste, nature, and the economy, it proposes innovative and adaptive aims to meet these challenges. The strategy has been developed following a pre-engagement exercise in September that asked people to feedback on their priorities on dealing with the climate challenge.

The consultation runs until January, 19 and people can find out more and have their say on WNC’s Consultation Hub (westnorthants.citizenspace.com/climate-change/draft_climate_change_strategy/)