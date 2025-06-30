Residents encouraged to act now and confirm their voter registration details

West Northamptonshire Council is encouraging residents to check and respond to their annual canvass email or letter to ensure they remain registered to vote and their household information is up to date.

This simple step helps make sure that everyone who’s eligible is able to vote in future elections. It also plays a part in wider areas of daily life, from confirming identity for credit checks to qualifying for jury service. By taking just a few minutes to respond, residents help the council keep the electoral register accurate and avoid the need to send reminders. If someone in your household needs to be added to the form, they’ll also need to register to vote. We’ll be sending out registration forms where needed, but they can also register quickly and easily online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Every household will receive a message, either by email or by post, asking someone to confirm who lives at the address and is eligible to vote. Those who have shared an email address with the council should look out for an official message from [email protected]. It’s safe, secure and clearly marked as being from the council, with a link to check and confirm your details online. For households that haven’t responded, reminder letters will start going out in August, and some properties may receive a home visit from a member of the Electoral Services team if they do not respond to the reminder.

There are a few changes to the canvass this year. For the first time, some households will see a message on their form if any postal votes linked to that address are due to expire. This is to give people time to reapply in plenty of time, ensuring they can continue voting by post if they wish.

Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive and Electoral Registration Officer for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We know people are busy and these messages can sometimes be overlooked, or mistaken for spam, especially when they arrive by email. But these emails and letters are genuine and important. They’re about protecting your right to vote and helping us keep the register up to date without having to send out reminders or visit your home unnecessarily.

It’s quick and straightforward to respond, and our team is here to support anyone who has questions or isn’t sure what to do.”

The council reminds residents that it will never ask for personal or banking information in its canvass communications. Anyone unsure about a message they’ve received is encouraged to call 0300 126 7000 to check.

Residents who have recently moved, or who are not currently registered to vote, can register easily and securely online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

More information about the canvass process, is available on West Northamptonshire Council’s website.