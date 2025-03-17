Residents at local care home lends their ears to live musical performance

Jon captures the attention of our memory lane residents

Residents and Staff of Brampton View Care Home in Northampton were treated to a wonderful afternoon of live musical entertainment.

Residents and guests at Brampton View care home in Northampton enjoyed a afternoon of emotional live music performance that took place at the home. Local professional violinist Jon Spinner performed a variety of musical renditions for residents in their individual rooms with his 200 year old violin. Jon spoke passionately providing insight to the music he played and the composer.

Residents joined in with the music, and showed through expression and gestures of hand tapping how much they enjoyed the musical treat.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Our residents had a wonderful afternoon along with Jon playing so beautifully. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Jon plays beautifully for Michael

One resident said: “I really enjoyed the music and discussing this with Jon!”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.