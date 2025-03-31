Residents at local care home hosts to Playing Card musical performance
Local group Playing Card Productions performed a selection of classic hits including Mama Mia and The Greatest Showman, along with Celtic sounds from Ireland and Scotland. Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the duo, Sally & Rob, performed a variety of music for all generations.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at BramptonView Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “they were a delight and will be happy to have them return to the home with more live entertainment”.
Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.