Residents at Brixworth care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home in Brixworth, Northampton, Northamptonshire, was visited on Friday 24th January by MP for Daventry, Stuart Andrew.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Stuart Andrew and chatting to him about what life is like at Pytchley Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Brixworth community.

MP Stuart Andrew enjoyed a tour round the 37 bedded residential, nursing and dementia care home, including the hairdressing salon, lounge, hobby room, tearoom, ensuite and premier bedrooms and gardens.

Susan Watson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Stuart Andrew to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MP for Daventry, Stuart Andrew, said:

“Pytchley Court is a lovely purpose-built home, offering residential, nursing and dementia care, located in the village of Brixworth. I had a really positive visit on Friday and meet with Sue, the Home Manager, some of the care home team and residents, and undertook a tour of the care home.

“Pytchley Court always welcomes the local community into the home to showcase what they have to offer, their fantastic facilities, activities, and services and it was great to learn about what they have been up to, and their plans for the future.”