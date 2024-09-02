Residents are urged to complete annual canvass paperwork promptly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council is reminding residents to complete their annual canvass paperwork as soon as possible.

The council’s annual canvass is now well underway, with every property in the area having received a canvass communication either through email or letter.

The canvass is a legal requirement, enabling the council to maintain a current and precise electoral register. Being on the register is essential for adults to be able to exercise their right to vote in elections and referendums. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in jury service selection and is often used in credit checks for mortgages and other financial purposes.

Residents who have provided their email addresses to the council should have already received a branded email from West Northamptonshire Council. The email, sent from mailto:[email protected], contains step-by-step instructions on how to check, confirm, and/or change your details online. Those who do not respond by Monday, 9 September, will receive a reminder letter at their property. Some households will also receive a form to complete. We urge you to respond promptly to the email or form to save the cost of sending reminders.

This year, the council is also required to review all European citizens registered to vote. If we cannot confirm that an EU voter has resided in the UK before 31 December 2020 by checking historical electoral records, a letter or email will be sent to the voter to confirm their eligibility under the new criteria.

EU citizens who receive a letter confirming their eligibility to vote do not need to take further action. They remain eligible and can vote in upcoming elections, excluding UK Parliamentary elections.

Anna Earnshaw, Electoral Registration Officer for West Northamptonshire Council, stated: “It’s really important that people keep an eye out for their email or form and follow the steps to confirm their details. This is the quickest and easiest way for people to update their details, and it means we don’t have to send reminders.

“It only takes a couple of minutes to respond and saves you from being contacted by our team, who will get in touch by post, email, or in person if you don’t reply.”

If you’re not currently registered to vote, you can easily register online or call 0300 126 7000.

People are also reminded to be cautious of phishing, scams, or spam emails during this time. West Northamptonshire Council will never ask for personal or banking details via email. If you have any concerns or doubts, please contact us on 0300 126 7000.

For more information about the canvass and its purpose, please visit the West Northamptonshire website.

More details about the eligibility confirmation and review for European Union Citizens are also available on West Northamptonshire Council website.