Reflective garden unveiled at hospital thanks to team effort

Berrywood chaplains Odette Douglas and Daniel Tabor Chair of the NIFF cut the ribbon.

Collaborative project, involving patients, local organisations and businesses, helps create tranquil space to boost recovery.

A new spiritual wellbeing courtyard, created as a reflective peaceful space, has been unveiled at a Northamptonshire hospital thanks to generous funding.

The collaborative project has been ‘co-produced’ with Northampton Inter Faith Forum (NIFF) and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), along with patients and service users who have been involved in developing the tranquil outdoor space at Berrywood Hospital in Northampton.

The courtyard has been made possible thanks to kind donations from the Northampton Inter Faith Forum (NIFF), as well as support from Ravensthorpe Nursery which supplied all compost and plants, K&R Carpentry who shared and provided expert skills and knowledge, and Northampton Health Charity who generously funded the wood for the planters.

A gathering was held for those involved in the project to celebrate the garden unveiling

In addition, the project has greatly benefited from the support of Berrywood Chaplain Richard Kellow, Kiers ground maintenance team and Occupational Therapy Technician Richy Moore.

NIFF and NHFT’s spiritual wellbeing team and service users from Meadowbank ward joined together to create the garden space as part of the Berrywood Courtyard Garden Co-Production Project.

The project also aims to build connections with local faith communities to increase awareness around mental health.

Odette Douglas, Mental Health Lead Chaplain at Berrywood Hospital and project manager, said: We all need a bit of stillness in our day and there is nothing more restorative than sitting in nature even if only for a few moments. We are so thankful to everyone, especially NIFF members and the service users of Meadowbank ward. The service users worked on the planters developing new skills in the Occupational Therapy woodwork shed. They have produced a fantastic set of planters for the project.”

Flower baskets, made by patients and staff, at the spiritual garden

Spiritual wellbeing supports people to find meaning, purpose and hope within their circumstances; for some people that can include faith and belief, and for others it is using nature as a tool for wellbeing and recovery.

Connecting with nature can benefit mental health and recovery. It can improve cognitive function, increase self-esteem, reduce stress and anxiety, and connect individuals to something outside themselves.

One patient commented that, while tending the plants, they have been reminded of childhood memories, saying: “This reminds me of a time when I used to help my grandparents with their allotment, good memories that I had forgotten.”

Another service user said: “I cannot believe that I made that, it looks great, my Dad is going to be so proud of me!”

Planters created by patients and staff for the spiritual garden

Daniel Tabor, Chair of Northampton Inter Faith Forum added: “We are very happy that together we have achieved a beautiful place of peace for all who use the Berrywood Courtyard Garden. It has been a pleasure to work alongside all those involved in this co production project.”

Alison McCulloch, Head of Expenditure at Northamptonshire Health Charity, said: "Supporting projects like this, which go beyond standard NHS funding but improve patient care and recovery, is central to our charity’s mission. We are proud to assist the NHFT teams by funding these additional elements that make such a meaningful difference."