Red Nose at the ready with sweet donation to Northampton charity

By Louise Ramage
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
Staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have taken part through making and donating biscuits and cupcakes for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 21st to local Hope Centre.

Staff and residents at the home donned their red noses and got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause. The homes talented hospitality team made scrumptious biscuits and cupcakes decorated in the traditional Red Nose motif by residents and staff.

Comic Relief spends the money raised by Red Nose Day to help people living tough lives across the UK and internationally. Since its launch 40 years ago, Red Nose Day has become a British institution when people across the country get together to raise money at their home, school and work, accompanied by an exciting night of TV on the BBC, full of comedy and entertainment to inspire the nation to give generously.

Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home wanted to provide a little something to Northampton Hope Centre who supports people struggling with homelessness and hardship including mental health related issues and are dedicated to supporting the local community in early intervention.

Julie presents cupcakes and biscuits to Matt, Sustainable Food and Partnership Manager at The Hope Centre

Glenn, Head Chef at Brampton View Care Home, said: “Taking part in Red Nose Day by providing biscuits and cakes for a local charity that supports people living with hunger and homelessness it’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness.”

