Recycle your real Christmas tree and raise vital hospice funds

Cynthia Spencer Hospice has launched its Christmas Tree Recycling Service for 2024, offering a convenient way to dispose of your real tree while supporting vital hospice care.

This environmentally friendly initiative offers a hassle-free way for households to dispose of their real trees while contributing to a worthy cause.

Residents in eligible postcodes - NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6, NN7, NN11, NN12 and NN13 - can embrace a greener Christmas by signing up for the service before 8th January 2025.

Then, between Saturday 11th and Tuesday 14th January 2025, dedicated hospice volunteer teams will collect real Christmas trees from outside registered Northampton-based properties and recycle them.

In lieu of a collection fee, the hospice, which is renowned for providing excellent specialist palliative care services across West Northamptonshire, suggests a donation to support its critical services.

These vital services include inpatient and outpatient care, wellbeing sessions, and Hospice@Home programs.

Even a small contribution of £10 can make a significant difference, allowing a patient to attend a wellbeing session.

Nina Gandy, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “There are a number of reasons why you should sign up for this fantastic service, which offers a brilliant chance for you to support the hospice and saves you having to dispose of your real tree.

“Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste as the trees are repurposed into mulch or other eco-friendly materials, which reduces environmental impact and promotes sustainability.

“Plus, there’s one less holiday season headache - no need to worry about transportation or disposal logistics for your tree, we handle it all, making it easy for you to recycle responsibly without extra effort, all while donating to our wonderful cause.”

For more information or to register your tree before January 8, visit www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/event/christmastreerecycling