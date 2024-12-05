Record-breaking 220,000 tickets sold for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 has already smashed records as the fastest-selling edition of the tournament ever, with more than 220,000 tickets sold to date.

In the ticket application window, 90,000 tickets were secured by fans, building on the 130,000 sold during the presale period.

With just over eight months to go until the opening match between England and the USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 22 August, the continued strong interest in Women’s RWC 2025 has led to ballots for high-demand fixtures, including England’s pool matches and the final at Twickenham Stadium. The surge in demand ensures that the largest sports event in the UK next year, hosted across eight cities in England, will also be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

Fans from across the globe are eager to join the excitement, with applications received from 72 countries. Notably, there has been an equal balance of men and women purchasing tickets, setting the stage for the most inclusive and widely celebrated Women’s Rugby World Cup in history.

Northampton match schedule

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are incredibly excited to see the record-breaking ticket sales for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. The strong demand highlights not only the growing global enthusiasm for women’s rugby but also the potential of major sporting events to unite communities and boost local economies.

“With Franklin’s Gardens hosting six matches, we’re proud to play a key role in this historic tournament. Events like this bring significant benefits to West Northamptonshire, attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and showcasing our area on an international stage. We’re committed to ensuring the whole community experiences a lasting legacy from this once-in-a-lifetime event."

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, shared her excitement about the historic ticket sales: "The response to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 has been remarkable. England has a proud rugby heritage and a huge appetite for women’s sport, and this has been reflected in the demand for tickets so early on.

“Breaking records for ticket sales is just the beginning – we’re building towards a tournament that promises to be inclusive, entertaining, and unmissable for fans and players alike.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to England next year to celebrate the pinnacle of women’s rugby in front of unprecedented crowds and create unforgettable memories together."

There will be a further chance for fans to secure tickets when the next ticket phase opens from 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, 25 February. To be the first to hear the latest ticketing news, fans can register for updates at rugbyworldcup.com/2025/newsletter.

Fans can also now elevate their Women’s RWC 2025 tournament with a ticket-inclusive premium experience package. All experience packages include an official match ticket and are available now for every match via experiences.rugbyworldcup.com. Prices start from £240 (including VAT) per person.

With such exceptional demand for tickets and to avoid disappointment, fans are urged to secure their tickets through the official channels at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com or experiences.rugbyworldcup.com. Tickets bought via unofficial sources and reselling platforms will not guarantee access to the match venues.

England 2025 will be the first Rugby World Cup hosted under a new joint-venture model (Local Operating Company) between World Rugby and the RFU, with funding from the UK Government, which will aim to optimise efficiency and impact across the tournament.

All the latest tournament news, including the full match schedule, can be found at rugbyworldcup.com/2025

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is supported by its Principal Partners Mastercard, Capgemini, Gallagher and Asahi.