Recognising 'care and dedication' at healthcare awards across Northamptonshire

Trust's 'shining stars' who have gone 'above and beyond' honoured

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a night to recognise the inspiring staff who have demonstrated outstanding care and dedication to support patients and colleagues across Northamptonshire.

This year's Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) Quality Awards ceremony took place on Friday 1 November 2024, during which the 'shining stars' who have gone above and beyond - including the doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and other NHS workers were honoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event, which is celebrating its tenth year, took place at the Mercure Hotel in Northampton and recognises the NHS heroes who excel at what they do, on a daily basis, and make a positive difference for patients.

The NHFT Quality Award winners and those who were highly commended

NHFT's Chief Executive, Angela Hillery, and Chair, Crishni Waring, opened and closed the evening.

Angela Hillery, NHFT Chief Executive, said: "I am so proud that we are, once again, able to honour the dedication of our Trust colleagues who have gone above and beyond to provide outstanding care to patients and supported colleagues. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and to everyone across NHFT who makes a positive difference to people's lives every day."

The Trust thanked joint headline sponsors Northamptonshire Health Charity and Barratt Homes for their support, as well as Hempsons, AA Global, Verse One and Riverside Printing who also sponsored the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big awards on the night included the Patients' Choice Award nominated by patients, service users, carers and their families, as well as the Engagement and Involvement Award which is open to carers, governors, volunteers, non-clinical staff and others.

The 2024 Quality Awards nominees, winners and highly commended are as follows:

NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador Award

Steve Rigby, Advanced Physiotherapist [WINNER] - Steve has helped promote a culture of openness and support, and his unwavering commitment to his colleagues' wellbeing makes him a truly deserving candidate for this award.0-19 Restorative Supervisors [RUNNER UP]

Change Maker Award

Yarl's Wood [WINNER] - The team were chosen as winners for always displaying a positive and supportive attitude, and showing genuine care and compassion to those using their services.Offender Personality Disorder OPD Pathway/Phoenix Service [HIGHLY COMMENDED]Hand Therapy Team [RUNNER UP]

Quality Care Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Powell, Palliative Care team leader, Danetre [WINNER] - Kate was nominated for leading by example and supporting colleagues to understand and deliver the best when it comes to palliative and end of life care.Dr Hirul Patel, Consultant Psychiatrist UCAT North [HIGHLY COMMENDED]Maria O'Neil and Annelise Matthews, Palliative Care Team, HMP Littlehey [RUNNER UP]Paediatric Psychology Team, Highfield [RUNNER UP]

Patient Choice Award

The Brambles team, Northampton [WINNER] - The Brambles Team were nominated for their incredible patience, kindness and for creating a clean, safe and welcoming environment.Aisha Lowndes, Physiotherapist, Oakwood Centre [RUNNER UP]D'Arcy Harker, Diabetes Podiatry Clinical link educator [RUNNER UP]Luke Weskamp, Physiotherapy assistant [RUNNER UP]Anna Barker, CEDS worker, The Brambles [RUNNER UP]

Leadership Award

Alexis Berry, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, OP psychology services [WINNER] -Alexis was nominated for creating a proactive, ambitious and compassionate psychology service, in which colleagues feel empowered, nurtured and encouraged to work in innovative ways.Samantha Benfield, Transformation & Business Lead [HIGHLY COMMENDED] Unsung Hero Award

Stella Panagiotidou, Catering Assistant [WINNER] - Stella was nominated for being a true team player and someone who deserves to hear how much of a difference she makes to the individuals she encounters each day.Marie James, Service Manager, CAMHS Crisis, IOT, In Pt Residential Short Breaks for disabled children, JGS [RUNNER UP]

Inclusivity Ambassador Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Noble, Advanced Physio Team Lead, Highfield [WINNER] -Lauren was nominated for challenging stereotypes and stigmas surrounding neurodiversity, and inspiring others to embrace their unique qualities without reservation.James Bell, Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, Highfield [RUNNER UP]

Rising Star Award

Isabel Snead, Physiotherapist [WINNER] - Izzy's thorough assessments and personalised treatment plans have significantly improved patient outcomes, earning her high praise and gratitude from those she has treated.Emily Ward, Senior Assistant Psychologist [RUNNER UP]Shannon Healy, Business Manager EPRR [RUNNER UP]Rosie Hampton, Carer Peer Support Worker [HIGHLY COMMENDED] Engagement and Involvement Award

Crisis Response Unit [WINNER] - Through ongoing engagement, the Unit has developed strong relationships with Third Sector and homelessness services, enabling colleagues to provide mental health care to those who may usually face barriers accessing this support.Recovery College team [RUNNER UP]The Warren Saturday Group [RUNNER UP]iDiscover Young People's team [RUNNER UP]

Special Recognition Award

James Bell, Advanced Physiotherapy practitioner [WINNER] - James has been described as an exceptional role model, who is always willing to drive change.Claire Mould, Family Worker, Cynthia Spencer Hospice [HIGHLY COMMENDED]David Wells, Employment Specialist [HIGHLY COMMENDED]Rebecca Salazar, Non Medical Practitioner [HIGHLY COMMENDED] Clinical Team of the Year Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burrows [WINNER] - The Burrows team has been highly praised for its kind and compassionate approach towards even the toughest of cases. This is all while ensuring the safety of those under their care, supporting each other and doing all they can to get the best outcomes for service users.Memory Assessment Service [HIGHLY COMMENDED]Kettering and Corby District Nurses [RUNNER UP]Special School Nursing Team [RUNNER UP]UCAT North [RUNNER UP]

Non-Clinical Team of the Year

0-19 admin hub [WINNER] - The 0-19 admin hub are the 'front door' for over 222,000 children, young people and their families. The administrators action over 40,000 calls a year (roughly between 800-1,000 per week), and pride themselves on offering a kind, empathetic and high-quality service.Admin Team, HMP Littlehey [RUNNER UP]New Starter One Stop Shop Teams [RUNNER UP]Bed Management Team [RUNNER UP]International Recruitment Team [RUNNER UP] Digital Development, Integration & Automation Team [RUNNER UP]

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sharon Armitage, Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cynthia Spencer Hospice [WINNER] - Sharon has fully dedicated her life to the provision of care for others and has embraced any changes and challenges arising by an ever evolving NHS.Dr Lynn Riddell, Consultant [HIGHLY COMMENDED]Julie Mansfield, AD Digital Programmes & Innovation [RUNNER UP]Claire Mould, Family Worker, Cynthia Spencer Hospice [RUNNER UP]

Group Excellence Award

Together Against Racism programme [WINNER] - Together Against Racism brings together colleagues from both Leicestershire Partnership and Northamptonshire Healthcare Group to set and work towards the standards expected of anti-racist organisations. Lots of work has been undertaken, but those involved are very clear the journey isn't over.Memory Assessment Service [RUNNER UP]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Powell Best Charity Project Award (voted for by NHFT colleagues)

Willows Nest, Willow Close, sensory garden [WINNER] - This project aimed to provide a sensory garden for service users, satisfying all five senses with stunning nature and offering a therapeutic place for wander and enjoyment.The Burrows, Berrywood Hospital, sensory room [HIGHLY COMMENDED]Cove Ward, Berrywood Hospital, sensory room [RUNNER UP]Dementia Butterfly Scheme activity boxes [RUNNER UP]Hazelwood Ward, Isebrook Hospital, enhanced garden space [RUNNER UP]