Reader's Letter: Why do I get abuse when other people can't drive properly around Northampton roundabout

People driving from Moulton Park to Round Spinney are not giving way to motorists on the roundabout.

I live on the Moulton Park estate, just recently we have had a new coffee shop, pizza place and Greggs open up at the top of the road which attracts a lot of business and unfortunately badly parked cars. However this is not the problem that I bring to you today. Today I want to raise an issue that people on our estate face everyday when driving out of Moulton Park. See, the only way to leave is to use the roundabout that has been put in to ease traffic congestion which is proving to be an accident waiting to happen. I say waiting to happen, but I believe there have been many accidents here, even one fatality, and yet even that doesn't deter certain people from approaching this roundabout in the manner they do. When driving from Moulton Park Ind Est to Round Spinney Ind Est, the roundabout has a lane that allows drivers to continue without having to give way to traffic from the right. But, there are two lanes that guide you to the housing estate. Every day I have to use this roundabout to leave home and I notice something. The second lane seems to be where the less considerate driver tends to drive and without any hesitation will fly carefree through the roundabout not giving any consideration to anyone coming from the right. Three times in one week on the way to work I have had near misses and almost had people drive into the side of my car all because they haven't taken time to give way to the right in an attempt to overtake the car in front of them. How long before something serious happens?? I believe there has already been a fatality, but things still stay the same. Everyday I'm subjected to vile abuse all because the driver trying to be clever has been stopped in their tracks while trying to overtake. It's my right of way. Giving way to the right when approaching the roundabout seems to go out the window at this Junction and has been replaced with "where the hell did you come from? Oh hell, I'll just put my foot down and try to avoid smashing into you while flipping you the bird"