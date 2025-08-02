Raising a glass to community: International Beer Day at Elm Bank Care Home

Elm Bank care home in Kettering recently celebrated International Beer Day in Style, the day itself is celebrated on 1 August each year. The communal lounge was transformed in to a lively pub for a day of fun, community and fantastic beverages. Residents and staff came together to enjoy a traditional pub quiz and carefully selected assortment of beers, proving that a good time knows no age.

The atmosphere was electric as residents eagerly participated in the traditional pub quiz, their faces lighting up with each correct answer. The real star of the show was the beer itself, from classic ales to refreshing lagers, there was a drink to suit every taste. The home created a lovely tipple trolley that was taken around the homes community allowing for all in their rooms to enjoy a lovely beverage to celebrate the day itself so that no one missed out. The event was a testament to the homes commitment in enriching the lives of its residents by bringing the vibrant, social atmosphere of a pub indoors.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It is really important that the home celebrates these unique themed events as it highlights the importance of such events in a care setting. Residents are able to get a break from normal routine and a chance to socialise, it is a reminder that life is full of small wonderful pleasures. Our residents had a great afternoon it was a resounding success, not just were empty glasses left behind, but also hearts also full of lasting memories, Cheers to that!.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

International Beer Day celebrations at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.