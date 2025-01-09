Raise to rise: Empowering smaller charities with accessible fundraising support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raise to Rise, an independent fundraising company launched at the beginning of 2024, is making strides in empowering smaller and new charities across the UK. Founded by Phoenix Humphreys, a passionate Fundraising Manager, the company’s mission is to provide accessible and affordable fundraising services to charities that are often overlooked by larger organisations.

In 2024, Raise to Rise made a remarkable impact by supporting 12 charities from across the UK, including those in West Yorkshire, Sheffield, Gloucestershire, and Oxfordshire, and securing £106,160 in essential funding. This achievement comes at a critical time when small charities are under more pressure than ever, with an estimated £4.6 billion decrease in funding for these organisations in 2024. Despite these challenges, Raise to Rise has helped bridge the gap, ensuring that small charities continue to thrive and support those they serve.

“96% of UK-registered charities are considered small, and they are propping up public services to the tune of £2.4 billion each year,” said Phoenix Humphreys, founder of Raise to Rise. “It is vital to support these organisations, and that’s exactly what we set out to do. At Raise to Rise, we are committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure smaller charities can access the fundraising support they need to make a real impact in their communities.”

Phoenix’s efforts in the fundraising space have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she was recognised as a “One to Watch” at the prestigious Woman Who Solopreneur Awards. Founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, the Woman Who Achieves and The Solopreneur Awards celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurship across the UK. The awards aim to inspire future generations by showcasing successful female role models.

Phoenix was also named one of the iAlso100 for 2025 by f:Entrepreneur. The iAlso campaign champions the multifaceted journeys of women in business, and Phoenix is honored to be part of this vibrant community. She shared, “This recognition celebrates the incredible diversity of female entrepreneurial talent across the UK, and I am deeply honoured to be part of such a remarkable community of inspiring women.” Founder Michelle Ovens CBE, set up the f:Entrepreneur Campaign, which launched on International Women’s Day 2017, because of the growing sense that there should be more recognition for the powerful women who run so many businesses in the UK.

Raise to Rise’s success is rooted in Phoenix’s passion for bridging the gap in fundraising support. “Raise to Rise was born out of my own experiences of navigating the challenges of fundraising for smaller charities. The past year has been both challenging and rewarding, but it’s also shown me the resilience and dedication of the organisations we’ve worked with. Together, we’re making a difference,” said Phoenix.

As Raise to Rise continues to grow, it remains focused on its mission to provide affordable and personalised fundraising support that helps small charities secure vital funding and continue their important work. Phoenix and her dedicated Fundraising Assistant, Summer- Eve Greenwood are excited to expand their reach, collaborate with more charities, and create a lasting impact in the sector.

