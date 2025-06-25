Raise a Pint! Northamptonshire’s hidden gem, The Tollemache Arms, shines bright as Great British Pub Finalist
With its friendly vibe, cracking food, and a drinks selection that hits the spot every time, The Tolly is exactly what a local pub should be: a place to relax, catch up with mates, and enjoy good times. From quiz nights that get the crowd roaring to cosy corners perfect for a quiet pint, this pub knows how to make everyone feel at home.
Getting this far in a national competition is massive — it’s a huge thumbs-up from both the community and the judges who’ve clearly fallen for The Tolly’s charm. The team here have poured their hearts into making the pub a must-visit, and their efforts are paying off.
So whether you’re a regular or have never been before, now’s the perfect excuse to pop down, raise a glass, and see why The Tollemache Arms is putting Harrington on the pub map.