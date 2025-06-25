Raise a Pint! Northamptonshire’s hidden gem, The Tollemache Arms, shines bright as Great British Pub Finalist

The Tolly’s looking sharp — ready to win hearts (and pints)!

If you thought The Tollemache Arms — affectionately known as The Tolly — was just your average village pub, think again. This cosy Harrington hotspot has just smashed it by making the final of the Great British Pub of the Year competition, and honestly, it’s no surprise.

With its friendly vibe, cracking food, and a drinks selection that hits the spot every time, The Tolly is exactly what a local pub should be: a place to relax, catch up with mates, and enjoy good times. From quiz nights that get the crowd roaring to cosy corners perfect for a quiet pint, this pub knows how to make everyone feel at home.

Getting this far in a national competition is massive — it’s a huge thumbs-up from both the community and the judges who’ve clearly fallen for The Tolly’s charm. The team here have poured their hearts into making the pub a must-visit, and their efforts are paying off.

So whether you’re a regular or have never been before, now’s the perfect excuse to pop down, raise a glass, and see why The Tollemache Arms is putting Harrington on the pub map.