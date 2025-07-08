Radio station manager receives the Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Martin Steers in studio being presented with certificate with Rachel McGrath CEO Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Martin Steers, Station Manager of NLive Radio, has been awarded the prestigious Rose of Northamptonshire Award in recognition of his exceptional dedication to local broadcasting and community engagement.

Presented annually, the Rose of Northamptonshire Award celebrates individuals who go above and beyond in serving their communities. Martin Steers joins a distinguished group of 2025 recipients whose tireless efforts have made a lasting impact across the county.

Under Martin’s leadership, NLive Radio has flourished into a vibrant and passionately local station, broadcasting entirely locally produced shows presented by volunteers from across the community. His commitment to fostering community voices and providing a platform for local stories has made NLive Radio a cornerstone of Northampton’s media landscape.

“Receiving the Rose of Northamptonshire is a tremendous honour,” said Martin. “This award is a reflection of the incredible team of volunteers who make NLive Radio what it is. I’m proud to be part of a station that champions local voices and serves our community every single day.”

The Rose of Northamptonshire Awards, hosted by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, aim to spotlight unsung heroes whose contributions often go unnoticed. Martin’s recognition underscores the vital role of community media in shaping informed, connected, and empowered local communities.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “As a funder rooted in place, we see daily the life-changing role volunteers play in the success of local projects and grassroots groups. Volunteers are the beating heart of our communities — often unseen but absolutely vital. These awards are our way of shining a light on those who quietly, consistently, and generously give their time and care to others. It is a privilege to celebrate their impact."

For more information about NLive Radio and its community initiatives, visit nliveradio.com.