Put falls prevention into practice

Falls Prevention Awareness Week returns from September 15-19. The national campaign aims to empower older adults and those at risk to take proactive steps to reduce their chances of falling. Most falls are preventable, and this year’s theme aims to raise awareness of putting prevention into action.

Each year about one-third of all people over age 65 will fall. The consequences can be significant, particularly for older people. However, falls are not an inevitable part of growing older and there are things you can do to help reduce the risk of falling.

Sir Muir Gray, a prominent figure in UK public health, known for his work in the National Health Service (NHS) and his focus on value-based healthcare has shared his top tips on staying active in later life. Click here to view his top tips and advice to live better longer.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, at West Northants Council said: “As we age, maintaining strength, balance, and mobility becomes increasingly important, not just for wellbeing, but for maintaining our independence. Falls are one of the leading causes of injury and loss of independence among older adults, but they can be preventable.

“Our fantastic Falls Prevention Team can help you (and your family) assess your needs, discuss your issues and work with you to remain independent at home for as long as possible. Get Up and Go classes are a fun and social way to stay active, improve balance, rebuild confidence and learn techniques to help you stay safe on your feet. I've been to one or two of these Get Up and Go classes myself and can highly recommend them.

“You can refer yourself to the service so they can work with you to offer personalised advice and support to help you stay steady on your feet and remain independent at home.”

The West Northants Falls Management Service will be out in the community throughout the week, offering advice, support, and practical tips to help residents stay steady on their feet. Two team members will be present at each location, and home visits will also be carried out for clients on the waiting list.

Come and speak to the Falls Management Service team at the following venues:

Brackley Library – Tuesday 16 September, 12:30pm–3pm

– Tuesday 16 September, 12:30pm–3pm Towcester Library – Thursday 18 September, 12pm–4pm

– Thursday 18 September, 12pm–4pm Moulton Community Centre – Friday 19 September, 10am–12pm

These sessions offer a chance to ask questions, get personalised advice, and learn more about how to reduce your risk of falling, whether through exercise, home adaptations, or lifestyle changes.

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director (Communities & Health) at Northamptonshire Sport said: “While many people believe that falling is an unavoidable part of growing older, this isn’t true. One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk is through regular strength and balance exercise. Building strength not only helps to prevent falls and reduce frailty, but it also supports mobility, confidence, independence and can even help people live longer, healthier lives.

Our Get Up & Go programme provides specialist classes for older adults across Northamptonshire. With over 80 sessions running each week and more than 1,000 participants, these classes give people the skills to stay active in sessions and at home.

By making strength training a regular habit from mid-life onwards, people can stay stronger for longer and keep living life to the fullest.”

The Steady On Your Feet website offers self-assessment tools, tips, and personalised action plans to help individuals stay active and independent. You can also explore Get Up & Go classes, which improve strength, balance, and confidence, and are available across West Northamptonshire.

To learn more or make a referral, visit the Falls Management Service page.