Punch Pubs & Co acquires The Ship in Oundle

Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with its latest acquisition of The Ship, Oundle.

Set within the market town of Oundle, the traditional pub has been acquired from the Langridge family, who have operated the business for over four decades. It will be welcomed into Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate and run by multiple operators, Ami Sanobar and Darren Paul.

Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented: “We are pleased to be welcoming another fantastic pub into the Punch estate. Thanks to the Langridge family, The Ship is beloved within the Oundle community, and we are confident that it will continue to thrive as Ami and Darren work with the existing team to make the transition as seamless as possible.”

Operations Manager Christian Gregory added: “Ami and Darren are fantastic Publicans who have worked with Punch for a number of years. They already manage successful pub businesses and I’m excited to see what the future brings for them here at The Ship. They have been working alongside the former owners, brothers Robert & Andrew Langridge, and staff for several weeks as well as getting to know their local community, who have already made them feel incredibly welcome, for which we are very grateful.”

Now part of the Punch family, The Ship will also undergo a planned investment in the coming months. More details will be shared with the community later this year.