£80,000 raised by 1,000 young triathletes at Oundle School

1,000 pupils from 20 local schools took part in the Knight Frank Schools Triathlon at Oundle School on Sunday 12 May.Pupils ran, swam and cycled a total equivalent to the distance between Bristol and Barcelona.Top fundraiser Anita Moore from Brooke Priory School raised £2,039.Series of 10 events is set to raise £1 million for charity this April - June.

1,000 children came together at Oundle School on Sunday 12 May to take part in the Knight Frank Schools Triathlon, the UK’s largest fundraising event for children. In teams of four, they swam, cycled and ran their hearts out and have so far raised over £80,000 for Restless Development and numerous other charities chosen by the participating schools. It is a truly inspiring story of local children supporting young leaders around the world.

This is a national series organised by global youth charity, Restless Development. This year 10,000 pupils will be taking part to raise over £1 million; which will help to support over 100 charities. Thanks to the event sponsors, Knight Frank, Bentley Motors and Neilson Beach Holidays the much needed funds raised will go directly to charity.

This year was the third year that Oundle has hosted the event. It is truly a community centred day, with local businesses and over 2,000 attendees coming together for a feel-good event. Generous volunteers and Oundle pupils kindly gave up their Sunday to ensure the event ran smoothly.

Top fundraisers Amelia, Amelia, Reagan and Eleanor pictured at the finish line.

Lots of inspiring stories came out on the day including top fundraisers for the second year in a row Amelia, Amelia, Reagan and Eleanor who sold cupcakes, handmade soap and bracelets to family and friends. When asked why they decided to take part and fundraise they said “we want to help those who aren’t as lucky and fortunate as we are”

The Knight Frank Schools Triathlon is an event which captures the determination, power and compassion of young people. See you there next year!

Email the Schools Triathlon team to be involved in the 2025 event [email protected] with the subject line ‘Sponsorship’.

