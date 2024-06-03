£20m Investment into Corby welcomed by Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris, Tom Pursglove, and Jason Smithers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following yesterday's announcement of a £20 million investment into 30 more towns as part of the Conservatives' Long-Term Plan for Towns, Corby has been named one of the beneficiaries.

The £20 million investment into Corby has been welcomed by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, Corby and East Northants Conservative candidate Tom Pursglove, and NNC Conservative leader Jason Smithers.

In Corby, local people, not those in Westminster, will decide how the money will be spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Town Boards will be set up to bring together community leaders, businesspeople, local government, and the local MP to develop and deliver the plan for their town.

Jason Smithers, Tom Pursglove, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris

Speaking on the announcement, Corby and East Northants Conservative candidate Tom Pursglove said:

“I think its really positive news, that as a Conservative party, we’ve made a really clear commitment to Corby.

“Through the long term plan for towns, [providing Corby with a] further £20 million pounds investment in regeneration over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to continue to sustain that investment, its all about jobs, its all about opportunity, its all about improving our town for the years to come.

“We have a clear plan to get on and do that, [which stands] in very stark contrast to the Labour party, who are offering nothing like this.

“Rather like the Corby community diagnostic centre and the Kettering general hospital rebuild,

“Where we’re saying very clearly that we will get on and delivery those projects.

“Labour are offering nothing but uncertainty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris added:

“We’re announcing [a further] £20 million pounds for Corby town.”

“Toms already secured nearly £20 million pounds previously, that’s been spent in the town - improving it massively.

“All of this has been achieved through Tom’s hard work and through the Conservative government managing to sort out the economy, to make sure money is available for schemes like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Electing anybody else other than Tom, will just take everybody back to square one, and we can’t have that.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council stated that:

This investment “will allow us to do so much more within the area, such as things like extending cycleways.