Proposed move for Hardingstone Post Office with same postmaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It will be operated by the same postmaster who is looking to move the branch from its current location at 137 Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, Northampton, NN4 6EG.
Our postmaster’s operate Post Office branches alongside their private retail business, and it is important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure future sustainability of both their business and the Post Office service.
There would be two serving positions in total at the retail counter of the convenience store.
The opening hours would remain: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm.
The proposed new branch would be approximately 350 metres from the current branch, along varied terrain. Parking is available on the forecourt of the premises and nearby.
There is a wide automatic door and level access at the entrance.
A similar range of products and services would still be available.
Consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback and will close on 20 September. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 186226.
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.