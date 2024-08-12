Proposed move for Hardingstone Post Office with same postmaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Post Office is proposing to move Hardingstone Post Office to a new location – One Stop, 59-61 High Street, Hardingstone, NN4 6BZ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be operated by the same postmaster who is looking to move the branch from its current location at 137 Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, Northampton, NN4 6EG.

Our postmaster’s operate Post Office branches alongside their private retail business, and it is important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure future sustainability of both their business and the Post Office service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be two serving positions in total at the retail counter of the convenience store.

Hardinstone Post Office

The opening hours would remain: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm.

The proposed new branch would be approximately 350 metres from the current branch, along varied terrain. Parking is available on the forecourt of the premises and nearby.

There is a wide automatic door and level access at the entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar range of products and services would still be available.

Consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback and will close on 20 September. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 186226.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.