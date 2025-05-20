Proaction martial arts champions community during wear it green week for mental health awareness

Kids Taekwondo Students showing their support for Mental Health Awareness Week!

In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025, Proaction Martial Arts joined organisations across the UK by taking part in Wear It Green Week — bringing students, staff, and families together to raise awareness for mental health, with a strong focus on this year’s theme: Community.

At Proaction, community isn’t just part of what they do — it’s who they are.

“Our entire ethos is built around connection, support, and helping each other grow — in and out of the training hall,” said Tom Nicholson, director of Proaction. “Mental health is something we’re deeply passionate about, and we know that a strong, positive community can make all the difference.”

Throughout the week, students of all ages proudly wore green during classes, sparking open conversations about wellbeing, self-confidence, and support — all things martial arts can uniquely foster. The initiative reflects Proaction’s broader commitment to helping individuals, especially young people, develop tools to manage life’s pressures with resilience and character.

The impact of Proaction’s community was recognised recently at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, where the team collected several awards — including Business Leader of the Year (Public Vote) for Jas. “That win wasn’t about me,” Jas said. “It was about all of us. Our community voted. Our community showed up. They are at the heart of everything we do.”

Proaction has long prioritised causes that support emotional wellbeing — regularly fundraising for local children’s mental health charity KidsAid, and using martial arts as a means of promoting lifelong learning, confidence, and positive values.

Operations Manager Teegan, who also won two SME awards, added: “Our students are learning more than kicks and blocks. They’re learning how to look after themselves, how to support one another, and how to build a better world — one step at a time.”

By embracing Wear It Green Week and the message of community, Proaction continues to prove that martial arts can be a powerful tool for not only physical development, but mental health and human connection too.