Prizes and Family Fun: England Golf to host fun activation at Silverstone Festival

With Silverstone Festival just around the corner, England Golf will be joining the fun and hosting a family friendly golf activation at the festival which takes place at the world famous track on 23rd-25th August.

Silverstone Festival boasts a weekend of the best historic race action on the track and the best family fun off it including various games, live music and other attractions from motor racing but also a whole host of other sports.

As part of the festival, England Golf will be joining the fun where they are to offer everyone the opportunity to participate in an entertaining putting challenge with a leaderboard to rival TopGear’s. Fans of all ages and abilities can test their skills and see how they place on the leaderboard, with goodies up for grabs.

The activation ecompasses England Golf’s mission to engage players of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, highlighting that the sport truly is for everyone! The challenge is perfect for those who have played before or even might be picking up a putter for the first time - the main mission is to highlight the fun and excitement the game brings.

England Golf’s Campaigns and Brand Manager, Toni Shelbourn said:

“We are delighted to be attending this year’s Silverstone Festival, one of the most exciting festivals in the summer calendar! We are looking forward to seeing as many festival goers as possible give our putting challenge a go throughout the weekend. Our putting challenge pop-up is fun for the whole family, giving everyone the chance to try their hand at golf. There’s some fantastic goodies on offer, we look forward to seeing everyone across the weekend!”

To find out more about England Golf’s ‘Get Into Golf’ programme visit https://www.englandgolf.org/get-into-golf

For more information on Silverstone Festival visit https://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/silverstone-festival