Prison service is looking for ambitious and dynamic people from Northamptonshire for exclusive leadership programme

A prison governor from Northampton wants to inspire others from the region to apply for an exclusive new programme to find and recruit the next generation of talented prison leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications open 14th May for the Future Prison Leaders Programme - a three-year programme to recruit up to 35 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to help shape the future of the prison service.

Mum of one Amy Frost, 41, is now the Governor at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, but she grew up in Northampton. She studied English Literature at University College London and had never even considered a career working in prisons. After working in a policy role for the Northern Ireland Prison Service, she decided it was the career for her. She applied successfully for a senior leadership scheme similar to the Future Prison Leaders Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first prison officer role was at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, before she took up more senior roles at other prisons in London and the South East, and then returning to HMP Wormwood Scrubs as the governor four years ago.

Amy is now the Governor at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, but she grew up in Northampton. She wants others to consider a rewarding leadership role in prisons.

Amy says: "I have a really strong desire to make a meaningful difference, which is what ultimately drew me to this work. The prison service has allowed me to channel that motivation in ways I never expected.

"We need diverse perspectives and experiences. Whatever your background, if you care about making society better and are willing to lead in challenging circumstances, you have something valuable to offer.

"If you're motivated by making a real difference in people's lives, even if you've never considered prisons before, the Future Prison Leaders Programme could be perfect for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're looking for meaningful work where you can see the direct impact of your leadership, I'd strongly encourage you to apply."

Amy Frost grew up in Northampton and has enjoyed a successful career in the prison service.

His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is offering a clear career pathway leading to a senior leadership position in prisons. But only the best will make the final cohort if they can negotiate a selection process that’ll be as tough as the role itself.

If you can make it through, you'll have the unique chance to shape the future of our prisons, lead with vision and play a key role in revolutionising rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

Successful candidates will serve as prison officers learning the full range of operational duties on the wings. Before progressing to Custodial Manager in year two, when they’ll manage a team of prison officers, and then a Head of Function management role in year three, taking responsibility across a whole prison in areas such as security, operations, drug strategy, residency and staffing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon completion, participants will be prepared to undertake assessments to become a Deputy Governor, responsible for hundreds of staff and prisoners, depending on the prison you work in.

Phil Copple, Director General Chief Executive (Interim) of HMPPS, says: “Having the right people to lead our prison service is critical to our mission to protect the public and reduce reoffending.

“I began my career on a similar leadership programme. I gained the experience and skills I needed to develop. Learning to manage and lead in the prison service was challenging but hugely rewarding.

“If you believe you could commit yourself to the vital work of this special public service, then I urge you to apply!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants must have either a degree or people management experience. If you apply via the people management experience route, you will need to evidence that you have managed the performance of individuals at work. You need to be able to motivate staff and lead from the front, have great communication skills, be analytical, make decisions and have the ability to think on your feet.

Key features of the programme include bespoke learning and development, a clear progression pathway to senior leadership, operational experience, line management responsibilities and a competitive starting salary and benefits.

The minimum starting salary for successful candidates will be between £32,448 and £42,762 in the first year, depending on the prison location and working hours (37-41 hours). In the second year, the salary will increase to £41,712-£47,263, and in the third year, it will range from £60,364-£66,180.

If you’re motivated by a desire to make an impact and be recognised for hard work; want a career that offers growth, development, and the opportunity to contribute to society and an interest in the criminal justice system, then we want to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s leadership. Then there's setting the culture for prison staff to live by. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be a prison leader of the future? For more information and to apply, go to Prison and Probation Jobs.