Previous volunteer runs The London Marathon in aid of The Lowdown’s Services for Young People

The Lowdown, a Mental Health Charity based in Kingswell Street, Northampton, provides free and confidential support services to those aged 11 to 25 across the county and has done for more than 34 years.

They believe that no young person should experience mental health issues alone and their services include, Counselling, Information, Advice & Advocacy, Wellbeing, LGBTQ+, Youth Groups and Sexual Health.

Tony previously volunteered at The Lowdown as a counsellor over 20 years ago.

Tony completes Irchester Mud Run while training for London Marathon.

He said “Volunteering for The Lowdown deeply humbled and inspired me. In fact, it acted as a springboard moving from working in factories and agency jobs to a career working with disadvantaged and socially excluded children. I now work as a service manager for Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT). “

“The staff and volunteers at this charity do an amazing job supporting the community of Northamptonshire. I want to raise as much money as possible, so they can continue to support young people with their mental health and wellbeing.”

Tony is adding to the challenge of completing the event, as he will be wearing a Hot Dog fancy dress outfit to stand out against the other runners.

Tony Begley, prepared for his London Marathon challenge dressed as a Hot Dog.

Ellie White, Fundraising and Marketing Manager says “We honoured and very thankful that Tony is running The London Marathon in aid of The Lowdown. It’s a gruelling task to take on and we hope that the thought of supporting young people on their journey towards positive mental health and wellbeing will spur him on to the finish line.”

“Being a previous volunteer of ours, Tony knows firsthand that our services change and sometimes save the lives of young people. Therefore, we thank him for taking on the challenge as it’s not just the run to complete, it’s the hours of training too. Thank you!”

If you want to support Tony and The Lowdown, please follow the link to make a donation https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/tony-begley