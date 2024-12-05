Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton celebrates International Volunteer Day by supporting local cancer charity

Leanne Ward handing out Christmas hampers

Today, on International Volunteer Day, Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton is proud to share its support for The Lewis Foundation, a local cancer charity.

Branch Manager, Vicky Greenshields, and Field Care Manager, Leanne Ward, gave up their time to assist the charity in delivering Christmas hampers to cancer patients within the local community.

"We believe it's important to give back to the community we serve," said Vicky Greenshields, branch manager at Prestige Nursing & Care. "The festive season can be a difficult time for many, especially those battling cancer. We hope these hampers will bring some joy, strength and hope to those in need."

The Lewis Foundation provides vital support to cancer patients and their families across 17 hospitals, including free gifts and support packs, as well as regular visits from volunteers. Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton is sponsoring ten of The Lewis Foundation Christmas hampers, an initiative that aims to provide a small gesture of kindness and offer a moment of cheer during the festive season.

Vicky Greenshields ready to had out a Christmas hamper

Leanne Ward, Field Care Manager at Prestige Nursing & Care, added, "We are delighted to be involved in this incredibly worthy cause. Volunteering our time to support The Lewis Foundation is a meaningful way for us to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by cancer. It is also a continuation of the work we do at Prestige Nursing & Care Northampton every day, providing support within our local community.”