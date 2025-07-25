President of Moldova visits Northampton

By Rebecca Hutson
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
WNC HQplaceholder image
WNC HQ
Northamptonshire’s Moldovan community had the honour this week of welcoming Her Excellency Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, to Northampton Guildhall.

President Sandu took part in a meeting with members of the local Moldovan community at the Guildhall, one of the largest in the UK, with over 15,000 residents across the county.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council who greeted the President, said: “It was both an honour and a privilege to welcome President Sandu to Northampton and to host her at the Guildhall. Her visit recognised the important role the Moldovan community plays in the whole of Northamptonshire. We’re proud of the connections we’ve built and are fully committed to strengthening them further.”

