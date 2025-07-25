President of Moldova visits Northampton

WNC HQ

Northamptonshire’s Moldovan community had the honour this week of welcoming Her Excellency Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, to Northampton Guildhall.

President Sandu took part in a meeting with members of the local Moldovan community at the Guildhall, one of the largest in the UK, with over 15,000 residents across the county.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council who greeted the President, said: “It was both an honour and a privilege to welcome President Sandu to Northampton and to host her at the Guildhall. Her visit recognised the important role the Moldovan community plays in the whole of Northamptonshire. We’re proud of the connections we’ve built and are fully committed to strengthening them further.”