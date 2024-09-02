Prepare for the unexpected: Join the September emergency planning campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This September, residents in West Northants are invited to take part in the tenth annual "September is Preparedness Month" campaign, proudly brought to you by the #30days30ways UK initiative.

The campaign will run from 1 to 30 September across the UK, offering a diverse range of daily activities designed to boost preparedness and resilience to emergencies. Each day unveils a new theme encouraging residents to learn about and prepare for a variety of emergency scenarios, from floods and power cuts to first aid and mental health. Participants can engage in these activities by accessing the provided resources and taking part in the daily challenges.

In advance of this year’s campaign, residents are all encouraged to participate in a brief survey - to assess their preparedness for emergencies that may happen. This survey will open on 1 September.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “When people talk about emergencies, our minds tend to turn to global catastrophes. “But being prepared isn’t just for those headline-grabbing incidents. Power cuts, water main bursts, gas leaks, transport strikes, road closures... we experience a variety of inconveniences every day. Taking a few steps to prepare will help not only with those 'everyday emergencies' but also with far less likely incidents.” Joanne Maddams, Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager at West Northamptonshire Council and co-founder of the campaign added: “We are really excited about this TENTH YEAR anniversary edition of the #30days30waysUK campaign on social media. Along with colleagues from across the UK we have put together an excellent ‘September is Preparedness Month 2024’ programme with key messages, resources and fun, engaging challenges for people to participate in and share on social media and offline.”

Stay connected and informed by following the campaign's daily updates on social media platforms. Search for the hashtag #30days30waysUK to find the latest resources and engage in discussions with fellow participants.

For more information about the campaign, please visit 30days30waysUK or email [email protected].