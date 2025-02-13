Practically perfect: Mary Poppins sensation for care home residents

Residents and staff had a wonderful trip out today in the minibus to see the amazingly orchestrated musical performance by the young performers. Residents enjoyed one of the most popular Walt Disney movies of all time, with the Banks family adventure and their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. The children of Moulton School captured the audience’s attention with this irresistible story showcasing a strong iconic female performer Mary Poppins, jack of all trades, Bert and the children Michael and Jane adorning vintage costumes, performing unforgettable songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Feed the Birds”, with choreographed dance numbers and with amazing stagecraft and production team effects.

Moulton School and Science College, nominated for the National School Theatre Awards, Music Subject Leader Katie Tuck expressed: “It has been a delight having the residents of Brampton View Care Home join us for the performance, the musical is about being practically perfect in every way”.

Janet, Brampton Views Resident ambassador, who attended the performance said: ”Entertaining, fantastic, very well done from start to finish. Bert was amazing and the performance was so much better than expected”

Pat, Brampton View resident said “Just loved it!”

Home Services Advisor, Louise Ramage, said: “A great amount of effort and dedication has gone into bringing this production to life from costumes and sets to the lighting and sound”

General Manager Mo Masedi, said: “One of the cornerstones of our life enrichment program is live musical entertainment and this was an opportunity for our residents to go out into the community that we couldn’t miss”.

This sort of activity is made possible through our close links with local schools, colleges and nurseries. Intergenerational activities are a cornerstone of our life enrichment program.

