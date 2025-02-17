Poundstretcher to giveaway free money to customers in Northamptonshire this weekend

The discount retailer is giving customers the opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher in every store in Northamptonshire every hour they are open on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23. Lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio.

To help customers make their money go further, Poundstretcher is also running a market leading weeklong deal, with the opportunity to Buy One and Get One FREE on over 100 household cleaning products, including big brands like Flash, Surf, Domestos and Persil.

It is also teaming up with Harvest Pet Products on ‘Love Your Pet Day’ to give away a FREE Suet Shop Suet Berry and Mealworm Blocks to any customer who purchases a pet product in any of its stores on Thursday, February 20.

Andy Atkinson, CEO of Poundstretcher, said: “The cost of living crisis remains difficult for households and families up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re continuing to help customers save money with outstanding deals, thousands of lower prices and by giving them the opportunity to win free £10 vouchers in all our stores this weekend. ‘’

Poundstretcher, which was founded in 1981, was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in April 2024. Fortress Investment Group also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.

Since then, Poundstretcher has permanently lowered the price of over two thousand products across its stores, including DIY, Household and Cleaning, Health & Beauty, and Storage. It has also introduced over five hundred branded products into its stores including Astonish, Cadburys, Coca-Cola, Felix, Listerine, Pedigree, Radox and Surf amongst others, together with a range of market leading 99p Super Deals.