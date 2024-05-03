Postie crosses the 2024 London Marathon finish line for British Heart Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Legg, 33,joined a team of 800 BHF runners who took to the streets of London on Sunday 21st April all with the same mission to fund lifesaving research.

The iconic event raised more than £1.4 million for the BHF, which will enable the charity to continue to fund groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

The Northampton postie, who works in the Crow Lane delivery office, completed the gruelling 26.2-mile course in an incredible 4 hours 23 minutes.

Tom Legg crossing the finish line

He took on the marathon challenge for the BHF in memory of his Grampy, Michael Harris, who passed away after suffering a heart attack on the 14th April 2019, aged 83.

Tom said: “It happened very out the blue. He was in London for the weekend visiting my uncle and his family. They were having some lunch in a pub when he had heart attack. The paramedics arrived quickly, but sadly he’d passed away by the time he got to the hospital.

“It was a huge loss for us all. We’re a very close family and it took a long while to come to terms with. Nanna still talks as if he’s still here. They adored each other. They’d been married for 59 years and were weeks away of celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

“The 14th of April 2024 marked five years since he passed. I thought what better reason to do run the marathon than for a cause close to mine and my family’s heart. I know by raising money for the British Heart Foundation, I’m making my Grampy and my family proud. My nanna she said she’s going to watch me on TV and cheer me on from home.”

Tom with his girls who were supporting him on the day

Tom has teamed up with three other Royal Mail colleagues who are also taking on marathon challenges of their own. Already they have raised over £5,200 for the BHF as part of the charity’s four-year partnership with Royal Mail.

Together these iconic British brands aim to raise £2 million over four years to fund the Community Hearts Programme and train 100,000 Royal Mail colleagues in CPR via the BHF’s RevivR tool.

During the first year of the partnership Royal Mail colleague fundraising enabled the BHF’s Heart Helpline to be switched to a freephone number, meaning that since 1st June 2023 the public aren’t charged for seeking support from an experienced cardiac nurse, making heart health information and guidance more accessible than ever.

Grampy and Nanna

Sarah Moir, Partnerships Manager at the BHF, added: “The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see Tom and his colleagues’ courage and determination taking on these marathon challenges to raise funds and awareness the BHF.

“Thanks to the dedication of Tom and his Royal Mail colleagues fundraising for the BHF we’ve been able to help communities, schools, and colleges all over the UK. This is only the tip of the iceberg and I know both Royal Mail and BHF remain dedicated to spreading awareness about heart health, learning CPR and empowering individuals to protect hearts throughout their community for the rest of our partnership.”

Upon crossing the finish line, Tom said: “Taking part in the 2024 TCS London Marathon for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience. The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, it made me even more determined to cross the finish line.

Tom and his Grampy

“I want to say a huge thank you to all my friends, family and Royal Mail colleagues who have been so supportive of my fundraising. The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”