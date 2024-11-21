Popular walking group raises £1,663 for Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 80 people came together on Friday 15th November, to take part in a seven-park walking challenge, to raise money for Children in Need.

The event, organised by Northamptonshire Walks, stopped at key locations including Delapré Abbey, Waterside Cafe, Abington Park, Eastfield Park, Bradlaugh Fields, The Racecourse, Victoria Park, Beckets Park, and the University of Northampton.

With an aim to raise important funds, to help children and young people in the UK, the event was attended by local residents who all share a passion for walking and Northamptonshire.

The event started and ended at Delapre Abbey and walkers were given the opportunity to walk as much or as little of the route as they like, during the 13-mile stretch, with many following along virtually via their social media channels.

Dave Askew, Founder of Northamptonshire Walks was delighted at the turn out saying “I couldn’t be more thrilled with how the event went and I’m so grateful to everyone who joined and donated. Together we raised an incredible amount for Children in Need, which will help to fund local projects.”

“I would like to say a special thanks to my group walk leaders who helped to keep everyone safe, the University of Northampton, Delapre Abbey, The High Sherif of Northampton and Bernie Keith for their support.”

With more than 200 walks available on the website, all free of charge, the award-winning group has grown significantly over the last 10 years. Having recently celebrated reaching over 42,000 Facebook members, Dave and his group of volunteers run monthly group walks exploring the county with step-by-step instructions, occupied by photos, making it fun for the whole family.

To find out more, visit www.northamptonshirewalks.co.uk