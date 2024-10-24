Popular playground now more inclusive with arrival of accessible equipment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nature reserve aiming to develop one of the county’s most accessible playgrounds is celebrating the installation of new specialist play equipment in time for the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An accessible roundabout for wheelchair users and an accessible swing which can be used by older children are now in place at Stanwick Lakes, with hopes it will level the playing field for more families in Northamptonshire and the surrounding area.

Both have been integrated into the main play area so all children can play together, rather than being separated. Now the team at Stanwick Lakes has set its sights on the second, larger phase of the project, a fully accessible play tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new specialist swing and roundabout have been funded by the Mick George Community Fund through The Landfill Communities Fund (LCF) at GrantScape, a charity specialising in community benefit fund grants, and the Membership Empowerment Fund from North Northamptonshire Council.

Stanwick Lakes is now more inclusive with arrival of accessible equipment

The development has been welcomed by local mum Jessica Broadway, whose five-year-old daughter Sophia has autism and is non-verbal. She contacted Stanwick Lakes about accessible play equipment just as plans for the new equipment were launched, so she was invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday and has pledged to support the fundraising drive for the play tower.

Mrs Broadway, who lives in Raunds, said that SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children are very often forgotten when it comes to playgrounds so the arrival of inclusive equipment at one of their favourite play areas is a welcome sight.

She said: “SEND children are not at the forefront of people’s minds when it comes to developing playgrounds and it’s something we see time and time again, so having this equipment at Stanwick Lakes means that more children will get to do what neurotypical families get to do – enjoy playgrounds and all that they have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new swing means that Sophia will still get that sensory experience even as she gets older.”

Stanwick Lakes is now more inclusive with arrival of accessible equipment

In addition, the new play tower will offer further opportunities for tactile play for children with sensory needs.

Staff at Stanwick Lakes are now looking to raise £53,000 through grants and crowdfunding to install the play tower along with accessible raised sandpits and accessible pathways across the sand areas to ensure any parents or carers who use a wheelchair can also access the play areas with their children.

A recent Family Fun Day raised more than £2,000 towards the project, with plans being drawn up for a programme of future fundraising activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “We’re aiming to become one of the top destinations in Northamptonshire for families whose children have additional needs. We’re over the moon to see the first phase of the project completed and we would like to say thank you to Mick George Limited for the grant of £15,000 through their Mick George Community Fund, which helped us to achieve our aspirations.

“We’re looking forward to seeing families enjoy the new equipment and we’re proud that our play offer is now more inclusive, so come along this October half term and try it out.

“We’re busy making plans for the next stage, the play tower, which we would love to see installed ready for next summer’s visitors. If you can help with fundraising in any way or would like to make a donation, please get in touch.”

A national report by disabilities charity Scope found that inaccessible playgrounds are stopping too many disabled or SEND children from having fun and friendship, all because playgrounds are not designed with their needs in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity reported that only one in 10 playgrounds are inclusive to children with disabilities, while nearly three quarters of playgrounds are places where it would be difficult for children with disabilities and non-disabled children to play together.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraising campaign can do so by visiting https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/donations/accessible-play-equipment-donate/ or by calling 01933 625522.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

For more details follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.