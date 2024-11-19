Popular park aviary gets a makeover thanks to college staff and students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Northampton’s best-loved landmarks is being given a new lease of life by staff and students from Northampton College, ensuring its inhabitants have a comfortable home for years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aviary in Abington Park is a popular destination with families across the town for generations but running repairs are needed to ensure the continued safety of the birds. West Northamptonshire Council has now enlisted the College’s construction team to give Bird Cage Walk a much-needed makeover.

Bricklaying apprentices are working alongside and full-time Level 2 bricklaying students to rebuild two old aviaries out of block work as the birds were eating their way through the old wooden ones. The new aviaries will be completed in the coming weeks, with Level 3 carpentry students installing a roof on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bradshaw, curriculum manager for construction, said: “It is a huge pleasure for me to be a part of this project as Abington Park is a place that’s incredibly close to my heart.

Students getting to work on the new aviary

"My grandad Geoffrey Bailey worked there when he was very young with the park rangers and generations of my family have enjoyed the park, particularly the area around Bird Cage Walk.”

Work will continue next year on other enclosures in the aviary when painting and decorating students will be painting them in different colours. College staff involved in the project include Allan Smith, Peter Black, Josh Cass and Tim Chisholm.

Some of the materials have been donated by the College’s industry partner and apprentice employer, Euro Brickwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest community project to be taken on by the College’s construction, following involvement with schemes in St Katherine’s gardens and St Giles churchyard in the town centre, Delapre Abbey, the Old Black Lion and Northampton and Lamport Railway.

To learn more about Northampton College visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk