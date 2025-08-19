Mike Reader MP visiting the HAF course at Northampton town FC

Parliament may be in recess, but the work of an MP doesn’t stop when Parliament is closed. Over the past fortnight, I’ve been out in the community, meeting residents, supporting local organisations, and visiting the businesses that keep our town moving.

I loved welcoming the teams from South Africa, Brazil, Japan, and Ireland at the Welcome Ceremony of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Rugby is central to Northampton’s identity, and the excitement in the town has been clear to see. Our town is now filled with signboards, branded public transport and an impressively large amount of yarn bombing by the WI. Hosting a tournament of this scale not only showcases our vast sporting heritage but also brings visitors, and much needed investment to our town.

Recess also gives me more of an opportunity to be out meeting constituents. I hold a variety of support surgeries in Northampton, and this summer I’ve hosted pop-up surgeries at the East Hunsbury Village Fete, Duston Fun Day, Hardingstone Summer Fair and at Danes Camp Leisure Centre. In addition to this, I’ve started hosting evening street surgeries where I visit people in their homes to help with casework issues. And we’ve continued our private, bookable surgeries every Friday afternoon. It can be exhausting, but each conversation helps identify the issues that matter most to local people, whether that’s housing, immigration, or access to NHS services. My office continues to resolve hundreds of cases each month, ensuring families and businesses get the support they need.

One in five people in Northampton work in logistics. The sector is vital for jobs in our town and for the wider UK economy. Over the summer I’ve visited Carlsberg, Whitworth Bros ltd, DIRFT at Prologis, and many others to hear directly from businesses on their priorities, their needs and the direction of policy for their industries. It’s critical that their voices are represented in Parliament as we debate the future of skills, and infrastructure.

Mike Reader MP visiting Carlsberg

Another benefit of recess is being able to spend more time with community organisations. Recently I’ve met with the Northampton Saints, as well as the Cobblers to witness their Holiday Food Programme initiative. I spent time with the Frank Bruno Foundation and Northampton Hope Centre. I also saw first-hand the important work being facilitated by the Community Payback scheme in Northampton and was pleased to visit Collingtree Park Care Home to do a Q&A with residents. Each of these visits highlighted for me the strength of our local community and the dedication of those who work to support it.

Global sporting events one day and grassroots community projects the next. This summer has shown the sheer variety of what you experience day to day as an MP and the very best that Northampton has to offer. On that theme I’d like to celebrate Square Feet Coworking as my business success of the fortnight. Square Feet have recently expanded their portfolio and opened their new Fish Street Offices. Their owner Tom is a true entrepreneur and goes above and beyond to build community into his co-working spaces. I think celebrating Tom and those like him is a good way to round things off before a few days of hard-earned rest.