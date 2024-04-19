Pokemon In Paradise - Northampton brothers compete in world championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Church 11years & Shan Church 14years both from Dallington Northampton are heading to Hawaii in August after qualifying to take part in the Pokemon TCG World Championships.

Ethan is currently ranked No.2 in the UK and 7th in the world in the junior division and has some very impressive finishes this year on the Pokemon event circuit. Top 16 in Brazil at the São Paulo Internationals, 2nd Place in France at the Lille regionals, 2nd Place in Dortmund, Germany and Champion (1st place) in Utrecht, Netherlands. He navigated his way past fields of upto 200 players in most events and has amassed over $15,000 in prize money and travel awards this year alone.

Shan competes in the senior division and like his brother has travelled extensively picking up points to gain their qualification to the World Championships this summer. His highlights include a Top 4 finish in Gdańsk Poland. He is currently ranked no.7 in the UK and just outside the top 50 in the world rankings.

Ethan in the heat of battle in London at the Excel

Pokemon has been amazing for the brothers, allowing them to travel to some fantastic destinations including a trip last summer to the home of Pokemon in Tokyo Japan where they competed in their first world championships.

The games itself is statergy based 1 on 1 battle using a deck of 60 cards to try and outwit your opponent. It's a very welcoming community and a great way to get off the screens and mobiles and into some friendly but challenging battles where your mathematical skills and stamina will be tested to the maximum, sometimes playing upto 8x 50 minute rounds in day 1 of these 2 day European events.

Northampton has a very healthy Pokemon community aimed at the younger generation with learn to play clubs taking place every Tuesday after school at 'Manascrew' on sheep street & on the weekends there's a Saturday Kids club at 'Kingdom Gaming' on the Ridings Arcade both are suitable for beginners and up and coming players (both shops can be found on Facebook).

Before they set off to Hawaii they are both heading to the North America Internationals in New Orleans in June where they will pit their skills over 3 days against over more than 250 of the best players from around the world while competing for the trophy and $7,000 1st Place Prize Money.

Both boys attend Northampton School For Boys so are used to working hard and well versed in understanding that with dedication and application they can achieve their dreams.