Play testers wanted for Northamptonshire’s new state-of-the-art playground

Mini Meadows Farm, a popular family attraction in Northamptonshire, is on the hunt for TEN lucky children to become official play testers at their brand-new adventure playground before it opens to the public later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new playground is set to open on Saturday 15th March following a £150,000 investment by farm owner Ben Barraclough.

The new playground is aimed to provide fun experiences for both younger and older children allowing them to enjoy ‘screen-free’ time and ‘re-connect with nature.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as the "ultimate job for kids," Mini Meadows Farm is hosting an exclusive competition to find enthusiastic young testers on their social media pages.

The £150,000 investment is the single largest investment in the farm's history.

The ‘play testers’ will be among the first to experience their state-of-the-art play facility. The new playground will feature climbing structures, swings, slides, and picnic areas, designed for both younger and older children.

This modern structure replaces the original play equipment, which has been in place since the farm park opened in 2012 and complements the farm’s existing Lakeside Adventure Trail and indoor Treetops Play Area.

Ben Barraclough, Owner of Mini Meadows Farm, said: “We're confident that 2025 is going to be the best year ever at Mini Meadows Farm. Our new playground will really make our farm a full day out, allowing families to enjoy screen-free time and re-connect with nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Mini Meadows we always listen to the feedback of our regular and loyal customers and we know that they have been wanting to see updated outdoor play equipment for some time, the sheer scale and quality of this playground will blow them away. I just wish that I could have applied to be a ‘playground play tester’ when I was a child.”