Plans unveiled to bring joined-up health and wellbeing services closer to home for residents

Residents across West Northamptonshire will benefit from plans to join up community health and wellbeing services closer to home to help them live healthier, more independent lives.

At their meeting next week (Monday, 13 October) West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet is set to consider changing the structure and number of Local Area Partnerships (LAPs) across the area to further strengthen how partners such as the council, health, police and community and voluntary organisations work more closely together and better align their services to the specific needs of communities.

Under the proposals five LAPs instead of nine will cover West Northamptonshire, providing tailored and targeted support to communities aimed at improving health and wellbeing outcomes for those residents. These will better align with the NHS’s 10 Year Plan which sets out five integrated health neighbourhoods across West Northants. The proposed changes follow extensive public engagement, including surveys, focus groups, and one-to-one conversations with over 40 stakeholders.

If agreed by Cabinet, the new structure is expected to be in place by spring 2026, with LAP meetings resuming this autumn. Councillors, town and parish councils, and community organisations will continue to play a vital role in shaping priorities and delivering responsive services.

To support this work, WNC has established a Community Investment Fund, with an initial allocation of £100,000 committed by the Communities and Public Health team. The fund aims to grow through partner contributions, enabling investment in community assets that enhance wellbeing.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Helping people live healthy independent lives through visible, community leadership working is a key focus for our administration over the next four years and this is a significant step forward in how we do this.

“By aligning our Local Area Partnerships with the NHS vision for neighbourhood working, we’re creating a more joined-up, preventative approach that puts people and place at the heart of care. This includes connecting more closely with our community centres and hubs, which play a vital role in providing wellbeing and support services at the heart of our neighbourhoods.

We’ve listened to feedback from partners and residents, and we’re committed to building on what works, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring local voices shape the services they rely on.”

These changes support the ambitions of the NHS 10 Year Plan, the Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy, and the One West Northamptonshire Plan, focusing on prevention, early intervention, and community-led solutions that improve access to care and build stronger, more resilient communities.