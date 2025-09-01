Planning made clearer: views sought on what’s required to submit planning applications

User (UGC) Submitted

Residents, developers, and stakeholders are invited to take part in a public consultation on West Northamptonshire Council’s draft Local Validation List, a document that outlines the information required when submitting a planning application.

This consultation forms part of the Council’s broader Planning and Building Control Service Improvement Plan, which aims to make the planning process more efficient, transparent, and responsive to local needs.

Views are being sought to ensure the Local Validation List is:

Clear and easy to understand

Balanced between national planning standards and local requirements

Inclusive of any additional or revised documentation needs

Supported by a useful matrix tool that helps applicants identify what’s needed for different types of applications

Your input will help shape the final version of the list, making it easier for applicants to submit complete and accurate planning applications.

Cllr Thomas Manning, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Planning said: “We’re committed to making the planning process clearer and more accessible for everyone. This consultation is an important step in ensuring our Local Validation List reflects both national standards and the specific needs of our communities. We welcome all feedback and look forward to working together to improve how planning applications are handled across West Northamptonshire.”

People can share their views by completing the online survey on WNC’s Consultation Hub Have Your Say on Planning Application Requirements - West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space. The consultation closes on Sunday, 26 October.

If you have questions or need the consultation materials in an alternative format, please contact: [email protected]

Following the consultation, all feedback will be reviewed and used to update the draft Local Validation List. The final version will be presented to WNC’s Planning Policy Committee for approval. If adopted, the new list will come into effect soon after.