Plan your community events for VE Day and VJ Day 80

With just weeks to go until the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, 8 May, followed by VJ Day on Friday 15 August, communities across West Northamptonshire are encouraged to start planning their celebrations to commemorate these historic occasions.

Whether you’re organising a street party, community gathering, picnic, or special event, now is the time to get preparations underway. Applications for temporary road closures for community events are free but must be submitted in good time to ensure everything is in place. Apply for a temporary road closure by completing this form and let us know about the event to check issues such as licensing, safety and traffic management.

Communities can share their activities via the official VE & VJ Day map and receive a thank you certificate. People are also encouraged to share pictures across social media using #VE80 and submit pictures to the VE Day 80 website via the Tip Top Towns form.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be flying the official VE Day flag at its offices in Daventry and Towcester, while a short flag-raising ceremony will take place at 9am on Thursday 8 May outside the Guildhall in Northampton, where the public is invited to attend. A short service will follow in the memorial gardens at All Saints Church led by Father Oliver Coss, with the laying of wreaths. Additionally, One Angel Square and Northampton Market Square will be illuminated as part of the national Beacon Lighting Ceremony at 9.30pm.

WNC HQ

A range of community events will take place across West Northants to mark VE Day including beacon lightings, exhibitions, talks, performances, and themed activities at local libraries. View more details on the VE Day events webpage.

Jane Carr, Director of Communities & Opportunities at WNC, said: "The 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day are significant moments to honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who lived through the Second World War. This is a time for communities across West Northamptonshire to come together, celebrate peace, and reflect on our shared history.

“We encourage residents to organise local events, from street parties to picnics, and we look forward to seeing our communities unite in remembrance and celebration. We also invite everyone to join us at the Guildhall flag-raising and other commemorative events across the area."

In partnership with Imperial War Museums, Letters to Loved Ones invites people to get involved by sharing historical letters from VE and VJ Day generation relatives. During the Second World War, letter writing helped to ease the pain of separation between soldiers and other displaced people, and their loved ones. Find out more on the official VE Day website.

Other key Armed Forces dates will also be recognised this year including Armed Forces Day on Saturday 28 June and Remembrance Day on Sunday 9 Nov. Northampton Saints will also be hosting two Inter Service Championship fixtures for the first time this Easter, with the men’s and women’s teams from the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force going head-to-head. Find out more and book tickets on the Saints website.