Pitsford Junior School are putting their best foot forward in aid of The Faraway Children's Charity!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pupils from Pitsford Junior School, part of a local 3-18 independent school, will be walking various stages of the route around the reservoir with the older Yr6 children taking on the full 10km.
Head of Juniors, Pete Edwins said, "The children have been fundraising for this charity with various events throughout the year. Amidst the present cost of living crisis, the children are very aware that there are families who are struggling day-to-day and who desperately need help. Our 'Pitsford Perambulation' has brought the whole school community together, from pre-school to 11-year olds, as well as teachers and parents, to fundraise for a great local cause and for the children to see that their efforts can make a real difference and have an impact on other people's lives'.
To date, their walk has raised over £2500 through their Just Giving page, with donations still being received: https://tinyurl.com/pitsford-juniors
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.