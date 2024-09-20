Pioneering technology having life-changing results for contact lens patients
Tompkins, Knight & Son in Kingsley Road, Northampton is now able to find a solution for patients who have spent years unsuccessfully searching for a lens that can help with complex Higher-Order Aberrations (HOAs).
The new Ovitz xwave aberrometery system not only provides an accurate and comprehensive understanding of how HOAs impact a patient’s vision but also creates highly customised HOA-correcting optics using its AI-driven algorithm.
These designs are meticulously reviewed and optimised by vision scientists and optical engineers at Ovitz before being manufactured by a lab and returned to the practice for dispensing – effectively creating the world’s first closed-loop wavefront-guided contact lens production system.
TK&S director Brian Tompkins said: “As a practice that specialises in complex contact lenses, we see a significant number of patients whose lives are impacted by HOAs. These can result from conditions such as keratoconus, corneal irregularity and high ametropia or complications following laser surgery.
“For patients whose vision is affected by uncorrected HOAs, finding a lens that both corrects their vision to a satisfactory level and is comfortable to wear can be extremely challenging, often having a life-limiting impact. Ovitz gives us the tool to add state-of-the-art HOA optics, completing the puzzle to maximise visual outcomes and help patients get their lives back and do the things they love.”
Within a few days of having the Ovitz equipment, TK&S was inundated with enquiries from across the UK and Europe, with patients from as far afield as Poland keen to find out more.
To make an appointment with Tompkins, Knight & Son call 01604 714413 or visit www.tks-optometrists.co.uk.
