Pioneering technology having life-changing results for contact lens patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An optometrists in Northampton has become the first in the UK to use trailblazing technology that creates a fully bespoke contact lens capable of correcting vision issues such as halos, glares, starbursts and double vision.

Tompkins, Knight & Son in Kingsley Road, Northampton is now able to find a solution for patients who have spent years unsuccessfully searching for a lens that can help with complex Higher-Order Aberrations (HOAs).

The new Ovitz xwave aberrometery system not only provides an accurate and comprehensive understanding of how HOAs impact a patient’s vision but also creates highly customised HOA-correcting optics using its AI-driven algorithm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These designs are meticulously reviewed and optimised by vision scientists and optical engineers at Ovitz before being manufactured by a lab and returned to the practice for dispensing – effectively creating the world’s first closed-loop wavefront-guided contact lens production system.

Brian Tompkins uses the Ovitz technology on a TK&S patient

TK&S director Brian Tompkins said: “As a practice that specialises in complex contact lenses, we see a significant number of patients whose lives are impacted by HOAs. These can result from conditions such as keratoconus, corneal irregularity and high ametropia or complications following laser surgery.

“For patients whose vision is affected by uncorrected HOAs, finding a lens that both corrects their vision to a satisfactory level and is comfortable to wear can be extremely challenging, often having a life-limiting impact. Ovitz gives us the tool to add state-of-the-art HOA optics, completing the puzzle to maximise visual outcomes and help patients get their lives back and do the things they love.”

Within a few days of having the Ovitz equipment, TK&S was inundated with enquiries from across the UK and Europe, with patients from as far afield as Poland keen to find out more.

To make an appointment with Tompkins, Knight & Son call 01604 714413 or visit www.tks-optometrists.co.uk.