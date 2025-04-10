Pioneering project wins award for breaking pattern of children going missing in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A successful project breaking the cycle of young people going missing in Northamptonshire has been recognised with an award.

Operation Satin won The Prevention Work Award at the Police National Missing Person Conference for its work stopping more than 400 young people at risk of repeatedly going missing.

The project sees specialist Early Intervention workers from the office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, work alongside colleagues in Northamptonshire Police to support young people who go missing from home fewer than three times.

Senior Early Intervention worker Augusta Ryan and Manager for the Missing Persons Investigation Unit Lorraine Wickham were jointly awarded for their partnership work heading up the initiative.

The Operation Satin team have won an award for their work breaking the pattern of children going missing.

During the first year of Operation Satin, 475 people from across the country have been referred to the project – of those 475 young people, 415 have not gone missing again.

Augusta said: “We were so excited about being shortlisted for this award and to win just one year after we launched is a great achievement.

“I’m so proud but this is really a team award. We have four dedicated team members now and without their hard work, determination and tenacious approach we wouldn’t have made the impact we have in such a short amount of time.

“The figures in our annual report show that a high number of people that we’ve approached haven’t gone missing again. The team’s dedication and success has gone on to already inspire similar efforts in other police forces.”

When a young person is returned home after going missing, they will be met by the Early Intervention specialist team based within the Police Missing Person’s Unit.

The aim is to quickly understand the reasons why they are going missing to reduce any further episodes.

The team members use their specialist skills and knowledge to provide a wide range of support that can include managing emotions, mental health, risky behaviour, advice on healthy relationships and on online safety.

At the same time, the parents or carers are also offered supported to improve their situation and strengthen relationships at home.

When young people go missing, the risks to them increase, especially of sexual and criminal exploitation.

Feedback for the project from young people who have received help has been positive: young people said they felt listened to, while parents reported feeling supported.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone added: “I’m so proud of the work both teams have achieved through fostering a collaborative approach.

“Not only does Operation Satin highlight the value of having skilled early intervention professionals working together but it has reduced policing demand and vitally shown how fostering trust between families and law enforcement has helped to protect youths from tricky situations.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Rooney from Northamptonshire Police said: “Operation Satin has not only changed lives, but it has also safeguarded futures.

“Through the tireless dedication of Augusta Ryan, Lorraine Wickham and their remarkable teams, 475 children were supported, and 415 children were protected from going missing again.

“Their compassion, resilience and unwavering commitment to safeguarding has rightly earned them this award, along with the gratitude of the children and the families they have supported. This operation has made such a big difference in Northamptonshire.”