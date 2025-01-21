Pineham Barns Primary School achieves first Food for Life Award for West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The school have been working hard to improve their food culture and pupil wellbeing and were delighted to receive their Food for Life Foundation Award during a recent assembly.

Attendees included Sally Burns, Director of Public Health, Deborah Mbofana, Healthy Improvement Principle, and councillors Matthew Golby and Fiona Baker. They are the first school in West Northamptonshire to achieve this award.

To accomplish this, they established a pupil group of Wellbeing Champions. This group meets regularly to discuss making improvements to the school’s health and wellbeing.

Last year, they focused on school lunchtimes. Changes included adjusting lunchtime entry times to improve queueing times and topping up the salad bar throughout lunchtime. In 2025, food education is at the top of their priority list.

A pupil gardening.

Following the assembly, Councillor Baker has invited the Wellbeing Champions to visit her and other councillors to meet up with pupils from some other schools in the county. This visit will be a fantastic opportunity to discuss their ideas and plans for making progress towards their Food for Life Bronze Award.

Cllr Matt Golby said: "Pineham Barns Primary School's Food for Life Foundation Award highlights their commitment to encouraging pupils to learn more about healthy eating and championing wellbeing across the school."

Cllr Fiona Baker added: "I am proud of Pineham Barns Primary School for achieving the Food for Life Foundation Award. Their dedication to food culture and wellbeing is inspiring. I look forward to working with the Wellbeing Champions and other pupils to support their journey towards the Food for Life Bronze Award."