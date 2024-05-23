Pilot West Hunsbury bus service to be introduced this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 28 May, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be piloting the 13 bus service between West Hunsbury and Northampton town centre restoring links to Tesco Mereway.

The pilot will run until spring 2025 securing the services for at least the next 12 months. The trial could be extended further depending on usage by residents and additional funding becoming available.

The 13 bus service will be delivered by Stagecoach and will provide connectivity to key local services and the town centre.

The service is possible thanks to WNC being awarded funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP+) to support the delivery of the service.

One Angel Square, Northampton, headquarters of West Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Northamptonshire Council said: “We are delighted that Stagecoach will be operating the 13 bus service from 28 May. This service will provide easier access for local residents, as well as essential connectivity for shoppers and students. We look forward to it being reinstated from the end of this month.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director Stagecoach Midlands, said: “We are pleased to be running this trial on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council. We understand that the community in West Hunsbury is keen to see a service restored and it’s great that we’ll be able to play our part in making that happen. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.”

Guy Opperman, Roads Minister, said: “Local people deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. I'm delighted to have worked alongside the local council and local MPs to give West Northamptonshire Council more than £1 million to boost its bus services.

