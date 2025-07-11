Piddington, Hackleton and Horton celebrate successful Open Gardens Weekend

Over £2,000 Raised as Three Villages Join Together in Community Celebration The Open Gardens Weekend, held on Saturday, 28th June, and Sunday, 29th June, brought the villages of Piddington, Hackleton, and Horton together for two days of floral beauty, friendship, and fundraising — and what a weekend it was.

Under sunny skies and with a gentle summer breeze, residents opened their gates and their hearts, inviting neighbours and visitors to explore a wonderful collection of private gardens.

From well-manicured lawns and wildlife havens to vegetable plots and peaceful corners full of colour, each garden told its own story and reflected the care, creativity and community spirit of its owners.

Refreshments, homemade cakes, plant sales and friendly chats made for a truly welcoming atmosphere. Visitors wandered through winding paths, admired borders in full bloom and took inspiration from clever planting ideas — all while knowing their visit was supporting two very important local causes.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of those who attended and contributed, a grand total of £2,115.86 was raised across the weekend. This has been split evenly between two community groups that make a real difference in everyday village life: the Hackleton Parish Good Neighbours Scheme and The Village Fireworks Society, each receiving £1,057.93.

Supporting the People Behind the Community

The Hackleton Parish Good Neighbours Scheme is a volunteer-led service offering practical and emotional support to those who need a helping hand. Whether it’s a lift to a doctor’s appointment, picking up a prescription, or simply popping in for a friendly chat, the scheme ensures no one in the parish feels forgotten.

The money raised will help cover the costs of running the service, including phone lines, administrative support, volunteer coordination, and transport costs. It’s a small charity doing big things — and entirely dependent on local goodwill and fundraising like this.

Keeping the Spark Alive with The Village Fireworks Society

The Village Fireworks Society is responsible for the annual fireworks event — a cherished tradition in Hackleton’s calendar. Taking place every November, the display draws families from across all three villages, providing a safe, fun, and inclusive evening for everyone.

Entirely organised by volunteers and funded by community donations, the fireworks display brings light, laughter and warmth as the winter nights draw in. The funds raised through the Open Gardens will go a long way in helping the team plan another spectacular show this year.

A Word from the Organiser

Pat Norville, who led the organisation of the weekend, was overwhelmed by the response:

“The support we received from everyone has been amazing. To see the three villages working together, laughing, talking, sharing gardens and stories — that’s what this event is all about. The money raised will make a real difference, but even more important is the sense of togetherness it’s created. Thank you to everyone who made it happen.”

A Blooming Example of Community Spirit

The event was about more than just flowers. It was a celebration of kindness, teamwork, and village pride. With garden gates open and conversations flowing, Piddington, Hackleton and Horton once again showed the strength of small communities when they come together.

Plans are already being discussed for next year’s event — and if this year is anything to go by, it’s one not to be missed.